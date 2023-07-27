Bus delays in Las Cruces have children waiting up 2 hours

LAS CRUCES, NM (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Public Schools is facing issues with their bus scheduling causing delays.

The main factor contributing to these delays is the shortage of drivers in the school’s contracted bus company, STS of New Mexico, along with their change in software programs.

Kelly Jameson, spokesperson for LCPS, tells us the district is actively working on solutions, and for now have introduced a program called text caster to maintain communication with parents.

She says, “The program is called text caster and what that does is it sends you real time information on delays and approximate arrival times so you're not waiting around. The other issue that we've seen with bus delays is some of our parents are waiting at bus stops and they don't know where their busses. So this gives them a way to get information on how delayed their bus might be.”

To ensure student safety in the school setting, LCPS is closely monitoring temperatures in classrooms, hallways, offices, and gymnasiums to create the best learning environment possible.

The district continues to encourage the parents and students through this rough time. Jameson says, "We try to remind parents that even though it's hot outside, our schools really are the safest place for our students. We have air conditioning. We feed them breakfast and lunch. They have health care professionals that are on staff when they're at school. So even though it might be hot outside, schools really are the safest place for our students right now.”