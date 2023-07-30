Chaparral man killed after speeding, crashing into tanker truck in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE: The driver of a red Fort Raptor was killed Sunday morning after El Paso Police said he ran a red light and crashed into a tanker truck.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Gateway North and Kenworthy, according to investigators.

Police revealed the driver of a tanker truck was traveling northbound on Gateway North and making a left turn onto Kenworthy to go west.

At the same time, the driver of the Ford Raptor, 34-year-old Manuel Alejandro Gonzalez from Chaparral, NM, was speeding as he approached the intersection and ran a red light, colliding into the tanker truck.

Gonzalez died as a result of his injuries. A female passenger survived the crash.

The main contributing factor of this fatality is speed and a red-light violation.

This is the 46th traffic fatality this year.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police confirm one person has died following a car crash in northeast El Paso.

The crash happened at the intersection of Gateway North and Kenworthy.

ABC-7 crews witnessed one car and a tanker truck that were involved.

Police said Special Traffic Investigators are on scene.

The offramp on Patriot Freeway at Kenworthy is closed at this time.