‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud, known for his role as Fezco, dies at 25

(ABC NEWS) -- Angus Cloud, who is known for his role as Fezco on the hit HBO show, "Euphoria," has died, his family confirmed in a statement obtained by ABC News.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," the statement read. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

His family added in their statement that Cloud was struggling with the recent loss of his father.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” they said. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss,” his family added in the statement.

Cloud was born on July 10, 1998, in Oakland, California. He attended the Oakland School for the Arts. Cloud told the Wall Street Journal in an interview in 2019, that he attended the school at the same time as his “Euphoria” co-star Zendaya.

“We had some of the same friends I guess, but I didn’t really know her,” he said.

When he was living in Brooklyn, New York, he was scouted by “Euphoria’s” casting director Jennifer Venditti.

Cloud told WSJ that he thought the audition for “Euphoria” was “some type of scam.” When he landed the role of Fezco, Cloud said that while on set, he would change things in the script just before takes.

He said that his goal was to continue acting.

“I’m trying to work on my acting for sure,” Cloud said at the time. “My new dream is to be the voice of a cartoon or something. Some kind of voice-over thing, I’m trying to do that.”

Upon the news of his passing, HBO released a statement about Cloud.

"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud," the television company said. "He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and "Euphoria" family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

Cloud's co-star, Javon "Wanna" Walton, who played Cloud's adoptive brother, Ashtray, in "Euphoria" took to Instagram to pay tribute to his co-star.

"Rest easy brother ❤️ 🕊️," Walton wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and Cloud.

"Euphoria" creator and director Sam Levinson also shared a statement with ABC News, mourning the loss of Cloud.

"There was no one quite like Angus," Levinson said. "He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in pace and God bless his family."