Fabens ISD returns to the classrooms

Published 5:56 AM

FABENS, TX (KVIA) -- Students in the Fabens community are heading back to school today.

Safety is at the forefront for the district. They have made an effort to re-key all the doors and have installed 360 view cameras in every classroom.

Elementary students will see new faces this year, new principal Veronica Brashear and new assistant principal Jessica Yildirim will join the community this school year.

Martin Torres has been appointed as the new Interim Superintendent, he was previously serving as Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations.

Isabella Martinez

