EPISD schools will choose PE schedules for the upcoming school year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Elementary schools in the El Paso Independent School District will be deciding on their own physical education schedules for the 2023-2024 school year.

According to EPISD School Board President, Israel Irrobali, there will be two choices sent to schools and decided upon for each community.

The first option will be five PE days a week, along with time blocked off for what the district calls "What I Need" or WIN days. "WIN" days can be used as time for extra tutoring, enrichment, or extra curricular.

The second option, according to Irrobali, is four days of PE per week and a subsequent Fine Arts day. Parents will have the option to opt out of the Fine Arts day and add the fifth day of PE.

There has been a community meeting set up by an EPISD parent, Traci Tafoya, set for Saturday, August 5th at 9 a.m., at Tom Lea Elementary school. The flyer for the event states that the community meeting will discuss the possible decrease in PE days. EPISD Superintendent Diana Sayavendra is set to attend.