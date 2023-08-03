21-year-old El Paso woman arrested on drunk driving charge

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police officers charged 21-year-old Annika Lexus Fasolino with Driving While Intoxicated.

Officers stopped Fasolino just after 2 AM on July 29 as she was driving on the 1300 block of North Zaragoza Road.

Fasolino reportedly told investigators that she had just left a bar. Investigators believe that she was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Officials booked Fasolino into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $4,000 bond. Jail records show that officials released Fasolino the same day after she posted a surety bond.

Fasolino does not have any other prior charges in El Paso, according to jail records.

ABC-7 is working to learn more about what led up to her arrest. Check back for additional details.