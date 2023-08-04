EPISD introduces new district-wide Fiesta

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For the first time ever, members of the El Paso Independent School District can kick off their school year with some fun.

Officials said the goal of the El Paso ISD Fiesta is "to foster a stronger connection between district campuses and the communities they serve."

The celebration will take place at 10 high schools across the district, with each school hosting a community event.

“We are excited to launch El Paso ISD Fiesta, an event to showcase our spirited school culture and build lasting connections,” El Paso ISD Superintendent Diana Sayavedra said. “By hosting these events within our communities, we aim to establish stronger links between our campuses and the families we serve. El Paso ISD Fiesta will provide a more personalized and meaningful experience for our students and parents."

Activities will include information booths, giveaways, and school supply pickup.

The Fiesta will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at participating high schools: