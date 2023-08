EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A person was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in West El Paso, early Friday morning.

According to police dispatch, the call came in at 2:43 a.m.

Fire crews responded to the intersection of Racetrack Dr. and Doniphan Dr.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story.