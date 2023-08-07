Air traffic patrol tracks down motorcyclist driving recklessly through West El Paso, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials say 21-year-old Oscar Isaiah Fonseca tried to escape police on his motorcycle while driving through West El Paso.

This happened August 4, 2023 just before 1:30 AM.

Officers were patrolling the 2600 block of North Mesa, near the Cincinnati Entertainment District, when they saw Fonseca speeding and weaving in and out of traffic without his motorcycle lights on.

Officers started to follow Fonseca. When they caught up to him on I-10 West near the Yandell exit they tried to stop him, but he sped up to avoid the officers, according to investigators.

Officers had to call in air support from the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS found Fonseca at a house in West El Paso and officers found his motorcycle on the 7400 block of Plaza Redonda. They arrested Fonseca at a house on the 7500 block of Plaza Taurina and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond.

Officials charged Fonseca with Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle.