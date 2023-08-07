New school year and new early childhood programs at EPISD

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- As the EPISD students kick off their school year, the early childhood department is expanding their options for their young students.

They are now offering free half-day pre-k 3 for all 3-year-olds and a free full-day pre-k 3 for qualifying 3-year-olds.

Click here for the qualifications list.

However, those who are not eligible for the free full day can opt for a $275 monthly fee to attend all day.

EPISD is also introducing the historic Montessori program this school year at Moreno Elementary School. The program will be available for ages 3-6 with 4 Montessori classrooms led by certified teachers.

This program offers a hands on learning tailored to natural interests and activities. It reduces emphasis on conventional grades and tests, emphasizing holistic development.