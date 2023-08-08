Inmate is discovered missing from La Tuna Prison Camp in Anthony, Texas

ANTHONY, Texas (KVIA) -- On Monday, August 7th, an inmate was discovered missing from the Satellite Prison Camp in Anthony, Texas, according to U.S. Department of Justice spokesperson.

40-year-old, Manuel Burciaga-Brijidio was sentenced in the Southern District of Ohio for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine.

Burciaga is a white male, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet and 9-inches tall and weighs approximately 205 pounds.

U.S. law enforcement has been notified and an internal investigation is underway.

Anyone with information in regards to Burciaga's whereabouts are asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at (915)-534-6679.