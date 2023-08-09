Police arrest El Paso man on drug charge, unlawful carrying of a gun

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police officers arrested 20-year-old Angel Jackson on August 6, 2023 for allegedly possessing marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Officers pulled over Jackson's car and reported smelling marijuana inside the car. A K9 unit found the drug, as well as a handgun, inside of the car Jackson was driving.

Officers arrested Jackson and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a combined $3,000 bond.

This arrest happened on the 9500 block of Dyer in Northeast El Paso.