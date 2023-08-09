Skip to Content
News

Police arrest El Paso man on drug charge, unlawful carrying of a gun

Angel Jackson
El Paso Police Department
Angel Jackson
By
Updated
today at 10:51 AM
Published 10:58 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police officers arrested 20-year-old Angel Jackson on August 6, 2023 for allegedly possessing marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Officers pulled over Jackson's car and reported smelling marijuana inside the car. A K9 unit found the drug, as well as a handgun, inside of the car Jackson was driving.

Officers arrested Jackson and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a combined $3,000 bond.

This arrest happened on the 9500 block of Dyer in Northeast El Paso.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content