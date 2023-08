SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The body of a 20-year-old woman was found in Sunland Park, New Mexico on Wednesday evening, according to Sunland Park Fire Department's Twitter page.

It happened at 1000 Camino Real Boulevard.

The body was discovered by Customs and Border Patrol officials.

Sunland Park Fire crews responded to the scene but was turned over to law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.