Violent crime task force makes 112 arrests in less than a month

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department and partner agencies announced 112 arrests -- including 46 felony arrests -- in less than a month as a part of its violent crime suppression operations, according to officials.

EPPD worked with the Texas Department of Public Safety and special agents from both the FBI gang and violence task force and the Fort Bliss Criminal Investigation Division. Officials say their multiagency collaboration is crucial to impacting the community in a positive way.

The collaborative effort reduced violent crime in the city by 30% between July 21 and August 12, according to law enforcement.

"Even though this announcement of this operation concluded on August the 12, it doesn't mean that efforts will be stopping. So what the police department and all our other law enforcement partners, we continue monitoring crime. And we start addressing any of those trends that we start seeing," said El Paso Police Sergeant Javier Sambrano. "We're also, of course, asking for the help of the community. Because it's not only law enforcement that is able to help and prevent violent crime, but is actually the community that also plays a very important role."

Sambrano said any violent crime can be reported by contacting any of El Paso's law enforcement agencies, and anonymously through Crime Stoppers of El Paso.