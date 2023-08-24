City of Las Cruces hiring school crossing guards amid shortage

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The City of Las Cruces says it's looking for some friendly, and highly-motivated people to join its team as school crossing guards.

The City has 12 positions open right now, and says the job is perfect for anyone who's retired, or just looking to work part time.

School crossing guards typically work about an hour in the morning, and 45 minutes in the afternoon. A total of about 10 hours a week. The pay is about $36 a day.

Anyone interested is asked to contact the city.