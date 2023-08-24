Research is growing into how best to stop gun violence. One city looks to science for help

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Gun violence prevention research has experienced a small boom in the wake of mounting shooting deaths, expanded funding and burgeoning advocacy. And a growing number of cities are teaming with researchers to develop evidence-based plans to cut down on fatal shootings. In Tennessee — a state riven this year by a school shooting in Nashville and political turmoil afterward — the city of Knoxville is working on a program to reduce firearm homicides. It includes an outreach program, Turn Up Knox, that works with police and community advocates. Importantly, though, it does not count on new gun restrictions. That’s key, since Tennessee has repeatedly moved to loosen gun laws.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.