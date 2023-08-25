Skip to Content
News

Local non-profit, Mija, Yes you can, partners with ICON Custom Home Builders to announce their first-ever after-school program

By
today at 7:21 AM
Published 8:09 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Local non-profit, Mija, Yes you can, has partnered with ICON Custom Home Builders to announce their first-ever after-school program.

It was announced on Thursday, at the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals of El Paso annual 'Meros Meros,' who was recognizing the top 250 agents of El Paso.

The partnership will be essential in helping fund the after-school program "Rising ICONS of Tomorrow."

“Since I created this organization I had the goal of putting the Mijas in schools to teach young girls things I wish I would have learned when I was younger,” said ‘Mija, Yes you can’ founder Iris Lopez.

Joe Rivera, Director of Operations and Events for "Mija, Yes you can, said “Our main purpose for this after-school program is to offer young students a safe space to discuss mental wellness, social media safety, career development, and college preparedness. ICON custom home builders is a trusted business in El Paso and having their support is huge for our organization.”

Rivera said, this is also an opportunity for local leaders of the community to partake in being mentors.

The after-school program participants will have the opportunity to also shadow the everyday work life of the people who play a part in the El Paso community.

Those who are students will be able to get credit for school and there is also a possibility of a paid internship, according to Rivera.

For more information about the partnership click here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is a news producer for Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content