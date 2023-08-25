Local non-profit, Mija, Yes you can, partners with ICON Custom Home Builders to announce their first-ever after-school program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Local non-profit, Mija, Yes you can, has partnered with ICON Custom Home Builders to announce their first-ever after-school program.

It was announced on Thursday, at the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals of El Paso annual 'Meros Meros,' who was recognizing the top 250 agents of El Paso.

The partnership will be essential in helping fund the after-school program "Rising ICONS of Tomorrow."

“Since I created this organization I had the goal of putting the Mijas in schools to teach young girls things I wish I would have learned when I was younger,” said ‘Mija, Yes you can’ founder Iris Lopez.

Joe Rivera, Director of Operations and Events for "Mija, Yes you can, said “Our main purpose for this after-school program is to offer young students a safe space to discuss mental wellness, social media safety, career development, and college preparedness. ICON custom home builders is a trusted business in El Paso and having their support is huge for our organization.”

Rivera said, this is also an opportunity for local leaders of the community to partake in being mentors.

The after-school program participants will have the opportunity to also shadow the everyday work life of the people who play a part in the El Paso community.

Those who are students will be able to get credit for school and there is also a possibility of a paid internship, according to Rivera.

