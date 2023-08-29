Train derails in Central El Paso, police close I-10 East at Cotton exit

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A train appears to have come off train tracks running through Central El Paso.

According to Texas Department of Transportation cameras in the area, the train is seen partially off the tracks.

This is happening in the Union Pacific rail yard near Missouri Avenue and Brown Street.

Officials tell ABC-7 that one car derailed, but up to ten grain cars are being impacted.

Our crews observed that El Paso Police are now closing off the I-10 East at Cotton exit. Avoid this area if possible and remember to use ABC-7's Trafictrack to get around the closure.

A fire broke out in a train car that was not involved in the derailment. El Paso Fire crews have put that fire out.

Union Pacific is taking control of the scene to start the cleanup process. El Paso Fire Department officials tell ABC-7 that no one was injured and that no toxic materials were involved in the derailment.

ABC-7 is working to learn additional information. Check back for updates.