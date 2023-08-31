Alabama lawmaker agrees to plead guilty to voter fraud

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama legislator has agreed to plead guilty to a felony voter fraud charge that he used a fraudulent address to run for office in a district where he did not live. According to a plea agreement filed Thursday, Republican Rep. David Cole of Huntsville will plead guilty to a charge of voting in an unauthorized location. He also will resign from office on the day he enters his guilty plea. Cole, a doctor and Army veteran, was elected to the House of Representatives last year. According to the deal, Cole signed a lease for space in a home in order to qualify to run for office in that district, but he never lived there and never “stepped past the entry foyer.”

