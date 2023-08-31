Las Cruces woman arrested, charged with child abuse

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police Department officers arrested 32-year-old Valarie Ellis late Wednesday evening.

Officials charged Ellis with abuse of a child and booked her into the Dona Ana County Detention Center without bond. She remain in custody as of Thursday afternoon. This is according to jail records.

Records show that a magistrate judge had issued a warrant for Ellis' arrest. Officers arrested her on the 2400 block of West Picacho.

Court officials have not yet set a date for Ellis' first court appearance.

ABC-7 is working to learn what led up to Ellis' arrest.