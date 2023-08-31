Police stop Nebraska man for bucking the law with a bull riding shotgun in his car

A 911 call about a car driving with a cow inside it in northeast Nebraska was no bull. Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman says it didn’t take long for officers to track down the modified Ford Crown Victoria sedan with a bull riding shotgun Wednesday. The car that Lee Meyer has driven in parades across the area for years has half the windshield and roof removed to make room for his bull, named Howdy Doody, to ride along. Reiman said Meyer wasn’t headed to a parade Wednesday so it wasn’t clear why he loaded up Howdy Doody and drove more than 30 miles from his home in Neligh. But the officer gave Reiman a warning and asked him to turn around and head home.

