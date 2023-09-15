Skip to Content
Dead baby found inside Hobbs hospital bathroom

HOBBS, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Hobbs Police Department officials are investigating the death of a baby. The newborn was found dead inside a restroom at Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital September 13, 2023.

Police say that a 16-year-old, attended by her mother, was receiving treatment at the hospital. The baby was found inside the restroom connected to her room. Police have not yet said if there is a relationship between the 16-year-old and the baby.

Police are choosing not to identify the 16-year-old as she is still a minor.

Officials have not yet said if they plan to file charges in this case, or explained the nature of the investigation. We do know that the investigation is still ongoing.

The baby's body was sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque for an autopsy.

Anyone with information on the baby's death is asked to call Lea County Crime Stoppers.

