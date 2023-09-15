El Paso Sheriff’s Office investigating threat against Horizon High School

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Investigators are looking into a "purported social media threat" made towards Horizon High School this week.

"Our primary objective is to guarantee the presence of our School Resource Officers on campus, who will be diligently patrolling," an El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said Friday.

The Sheriff's office says it is taking "all necessary precautions" and is closely working with other local agencies to make sure the school is safe.

Parents, guardians, and students are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information to the authorities promptly," the spokesperson added.

ABC-7 is working to learn more. Stand by for updates.