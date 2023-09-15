Skip to Content
News

El Paso Sheriff’s Office investigating threat against Horizon High School

By
today at 9:45 AM
Published 9:50 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Investigators are looking into a "purported social media threat" made towards Horizon High School this week.

"Our primary objective is to guarantee the presence of our School Resource Officers on campus, who will be diligently patrolling," an El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said Friday.

The Sheriff's office says it is taking "all necessary precautions" and is closely working with other local agencies to make sure the school is safe.

Parents, guardians, and students are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information to the authorities promptly," the spokesperson added.

ABC-7 is working to learn more. Stand by for updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content