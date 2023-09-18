Skip to Content
Las Cruces man convicted of sexually assaulting a minor

Las Cruces District Attorney's Office
today at 5:18 PM
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces man was found guilty by a jury of sexually assaulting a minor multiple times over several years, according to a Las Cruces District Attorney spokeswoman.

The D.A.'s office says Pedro Orrantia was found guilty of two counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor (a Second Degree Felony), and seven counts of Criminal Sexual Penetration (a First Degree Felony). He was also found guilty of bribing and intimidating a witness.

Investigators with the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Department say Orrantia began sexually assaulting the victim when the girl was 7 years old, and that the assaults went on for five years.

The victim reportedly told her mother in a letter about the ongoing abuse, saying the sexual assaults happened when her mother was at work, according to investigators. They also say the girl told her mother she had been scared to tell her because Orrantia allegedly hit her and threatened to kill her.

Investigators say Orrantia's wife tried to confront him, but the confrontation turned into a physical altercation. They say Orrantia grabbed his wife by her hair and dragged her along the ground.

