Organ Mountain High student living with rare condition, in need of double transplant

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- When Karina Cano isn't cheering for the Organ Mountain Knights, she's enjoying her mom's cooking, playing with horses, and dreaming about one day joining the WWE.

But before that can happen, Cano needs a new liver and kidney.

She was diagnosed with Alström syndrome at the age of 12.

According to the National Library of Medicine, Alström syndrome is a rare condition that affects many body systems. Many of the signs and symptoms of this condition begin in infancy or early childhood, although some appear later in life.

Alström syndrome is characterized by a progressive loss of vision and hearing, a form of heart disease, obesity, and type 2 diabetes. Some people with Alström syndrome also have a skin condition which causes the skin in body folds and creases to become thick, dark, and velvety.

Cano has many of these conditions. She is blind, partially deaf, has Hypothyroidism, severe itching all over her body, nose bleeds when she gets warm, chemical imbalances, and gets tired easily.

Just recently, doctors discovered a tumor on one of Cano's kidneys, and she now needs a liver and kidney transplant.

Her family has partnered with Children's Organ Transplant Association to help with ongoing medical expenses.

COTA does not charge a transplant family, or patient, for its services. 100% of funds raised assist with transplant-related expenses.

COTA’s assistance will also be available to Cano in the future if needed.