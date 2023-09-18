Representative Gabe Vasquez announces re-election bid

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- Democratic Representative Gabe Vasquez announced his re-election campaign Saturday.

He hopes to win again in New Mexico’s Southern Congressional District.

For the second time, Vasquez is hitting the campaign trail. He held campaign events throughout the Interstate 25 corridor traveling south on Saturday. He rallied at the Mesilla Plaza.

He picked Sept. 16 because it marked two years since the start of his first campaign and Mexican Independence day.

Vasquez said he wanted to recognize both cultures' roots in the district, which includes the state's border with Mexico.

"I want to seek the support of New Mexicans once again to win this congressional seat. I've worked incredibly hard in my first nine months. We've been able to deliver over $10 million in community project funding so far, and I'm the hardest working member in Congress. I guarantee you that, because when I got elected, the people of New Mexico trusted me to do the job and so when I'm in Washington, the only thing I'm thinking about is how to deliver for New Mexico.", said Vasquez.

Republican Yvette Herrell threw her hat in the ring in April when she announced she will be running for the republican nomination.

She represented New Mexico’s Second Congressional District before he won the seat in 2022.