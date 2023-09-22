Texas governor sending additional buses to El Paso amid migrant surge

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- On Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott deployed additional busses to overwhelmed border towns.

The southern border is dealing with a third migrant surge right now.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management will send the extra busses to El Paso and Eagle Pass.

These bus charters started last year. The idea is to send incoming migrants north, further into the U.S., so that border town do not cause a bottleneck in migration patterns.

Some of the cities receiving these migrants include New York City, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., among others.