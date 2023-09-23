Flamingos in Wisconsin? Tropical birds visit Lake Michigan beach in a first for the northern state

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (AP) — Five flamingos that showed up in Wisconsin to wade along a Lake Michigan beach attracted a big crowd of onlookers eager to see the unusual visitors venturing far from their usual tropical setting. The American flamingos were spotted Friday in Port Washington, about 25 miles north of Milwaukee. Mark Korducki, a member of the Wisconsin Society for Ornithology, tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that their appearance marked the first sighting of the species in Wisconsin state history. Jim Edelhuber of Waukesha was among the crowd drawn to the beach by the flamingos. He says their appearance in Wisconsin “is unbelievable.” The typical range of the American flamingo is Florida and other Gulf Coast states as well as the Caribbean and northern South America.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.