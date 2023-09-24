El Paso star set to undergo transformation including new state-of-the-art lights

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – El Paso Chamber of Commerce and nationwide company, Code Lumen, are collaborating on a new project aimed at illuminating the city's skyline in a new and exclusive way.

The project is set to transform El Paso’s star on the mountain in the coming weeks.

According to Code Lumen, the star on the mountain will soon be adorned with state-of-the-art lights designed to withstand harsh weather conditions and will offer customization options.

Users will have the ability to control colors, brightness levels, and even choose from various flashing patterns, a feature Code Lumen says will set this project apart.