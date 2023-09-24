Kidnapped teen rescued from Southern California motel room after 4 days of being held hostage

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have rescued a 17-year-old boy in Southern California after he was kidnapped and held hostage for four days by captors who threatened to harm him if his family did not pay a $500,000 ransom. Law enforcement tracked the teen and his three kidnappers to a motel in Santa Maria, a city about 140 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The nightmare began Monday when the kidnappers caused a car crash and abducted the teen when he got out of his car to look at the damage. The teen was rescued Friday. Three suspects were arrested and face federal kidnapping charges.

