8 injured when JetBlue flight from Ecuador hits severe turbulence as it approaches Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Seven passengers and a crew member were injured when a JetBlue flight from Ecuador to Fort Lauderdale hit extreme turbulence while approaching the Florida airport. JetBlue says flight 1256 had traveled from Guayaquil, Ecuador, and was headed to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for a landing shortly after 5 a.m. Monday when it “experienced sudden severe turbulence.” The injured were taken by paramedics to the hospital for treatment and evaluation. The airline said it couldn’t comment on the severity of the injuries. Broward County Fire-Rescue did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. The airline said the Airbus 320 twin-engine plane was taken out of service for inspection.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.