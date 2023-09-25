Cricket at the Asian Games reminds of what’s surely coming to the Olympics

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — The Asian Games offer a preview of what could soon be coming to the Olympics. That’s surely the case with cricket, which seems headed to the Olympic program as soon as the 2028 Los Angeles Games or the 2032 Brisbane Games. India’s women won the gold medal in the sport at the Asian Games. They defeated Sri Lanka in the 20-overs format. India scored 116-7 to beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs. Bangladesh scored 65-5 to defeat Pakistan in the bronze medal game. Bangladesh won by five wickets with 10 balls remaining.

