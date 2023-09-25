Skip to Content
News

Horizon Police are investigating a crash involving a Pedestrian

By
Updated
today at 7:17 AM
Published 4:38 AM

UPDATE (5:35 a.m.): Police have confirmed one person has died. Police say the victim was a man.

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- The Horizon Police Department are investigating a crash in the 1300 block of Horizon Blvd. Police say the crash involved a pedestrian.

Police received the call Monday morning just before 3:00 a.m.

Both East and Westbound lanes of Horizon Blvd. are closed due to Police investigation. 

We are working to get more information about what happened.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noelia Gonzalez

KVIA ABC-7 Good Morning El Paso Producer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content