Horizon Police are investigating a crash involving a Pedestrian

UPDATE (5:35 a.m.): Police have confirmed one person has died. Police say the victim was a man.

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- The Horizon Police Department are investigating a crash in the 1300 block of Horizon Blvd. Police say the crash involved a pedestrian.

Police received the call Monday morning just before 3:00 a.m.

Both East and Westbound lanes of Horizon Blvd. are closed due to Police investigation.

We are working to get more information about what happened.

This is a developing story.