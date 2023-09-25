Philadelphia officer to contest murder charges over fatal shooting during traffic stop
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lawyers for a Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver will press to have murder and other charges dismissed when the jailed officer appears in court Tuesday. Officer Mark Dial is also charged with manslaughter, official oppression and other counts in connection with the Aug. 14 death of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry. Defense lawyers call the shooting justified and say Dial thought the driver had a gun. Police bodycam footage shows Irizarry holding a knife by his leg. The footage also shows Dial firing his weapon through the driver’s side window about seven seconds after getting out of a police vehicle.