Column: Ryder Cup is in America’s head. But it’s in Europe’s blood

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — The Americans have won more majors. The Europeans have been beating them more often in the Ryder Cup. There’s no connection between the two. But it might explain why the U.S. team always seems to be the favorite on paper and Europe usually wins the gold trophy. So many Europeans are defined by their Ryder Cup play. The last American who was first known as a Ryder Cup star was Lanny Wadkins. Paul Azinger believes it’s part of the very fabric of European golf. He says they consider the Ryder Cup to be the most important thing in their lives.

