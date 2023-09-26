Swiss prosecutors indict an ex-employee of trading firm Gunvor over bribes paid in Republic of Congo

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss federal prosecutors say they have indicted a former employee of the Geneva-based commodities trading firm Gunvor over bribes paid to obtain access to the Republic of Congo’s petroleum market more than a decade ago. The attorney general’s office said Tuesday that the indictment follows an eight-year investigation during which the company was fined 94 million Swiss francs in 2019 over the bribery allegations. Gunvor was co-founded by Swedish petrochemicals magnate Torbjörn Törnqvist and Gennady Timchenko, a now-sanctioned oligarch close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

