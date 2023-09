EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso High School is on lockdown. The district says the school was placed on lockdown early Wednesday afternoon.

El Paso High School is located on the 800 block of East Schuster Avenue.

An El Paso Independent School District spokesperson says that all activities and classes are on hold. This is due to law enforcement activity near the school's campus.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene. Check back for updates.