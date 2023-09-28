Las Cruces political extremist pleads guilty to threatening Texas congresswoman

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- 60-year-old Michael David Fox plead guilty in federal court Thursday to threatening a Texas congresswoman. The U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico announced the plea in a statement the same day.

Court documents indicate that Fox left a voicemail at the congresswoman's Texas office, calling her a "tranny and pedophile" and threatened to "put a bullet" in her face. FBI special agents found Fox at his Las Cruces home on May 26. During that conversation he allegedly admitted to making the threat.

"Fox claimed to believe that transgender individuals are running governments, kingdoms, and corporations all over the world, causing the world’s misery and that he was part of a movement that was going to engage in “eradicating” those people," New Mexico officials said in a statement.

Fox could spend up to five years in prison, as well as three years of supervised probation.