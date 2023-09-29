Emerging election issues in New Jersey include lawsuits over outing trans students, offshore wind

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Republicans are seizing on flashpoint issues ahead of this November’s election. In recent talking points, they’ve been stoking skepticism toward offshore wind turbines. Another topic has been the state’s lawsuits against school districts to prevent schools from outing transgender students to their parents. Republicans hope they’ll rally voters to expand on victories from two years ago. Democrats have meanwhile focused on affordability, citing recent tax cuts. All 80 seats in the Assembly and all 40 in the Senate are up for grabs this year. Mail-in ballots are already going out to voters.

