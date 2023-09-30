Almost all of Nagorno-Karabakh’s people have left, Armenia’s government says

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s government says an ethnic Armenian exodus has nearly emptied Nagorno-Karabakh of residents since Azerbaijan attacked and ordered the breakaway region’s militants to disarm. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s press secretary said on Saturday that said 100,417 people had arrived in Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh. The region had a population of around 120,000 before Azerbaijan reclaimed it in a lightning offensive last week. Some cars lined up for days because the winding mountain road that is the only route to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh became jammed. The departure of more than 80% of the population raises questions about Azerbaijan’s plans for the enclave that is internationally recognized as part of its territory

