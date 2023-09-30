Skip to Content
EPPD, Crime Stoppers of El Paso ask for community’s help in locating suspects in a West El Paso shoe store burglary

today at 7:09 PM
Published 7:24 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking for the community's help in locating a couple that they say broke into and stole over $19,000 worth of merchandise from a West El Paso shoe store.

Police said the burglary happened shortly after 2 a.m. on September 6 at the New Laces store on North Mesa.

The couple was caught on video stealing 47 pairs of "high value athletic shoes," according to police.

Police said both suspects are in their 20s, and have a thin build. They said the male suspect is 5 feet 8 inches tall, and the female suspect is 5 feet 6 inches tall.

The couple fled the scene in a full-sized pickup truck believed to be a Ford F-150.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS). You can also submit tips anonymously online. Any tips leading to an arrest may qualify for a cash reward.

