European soccer body UEFA’s handling of Russia and Rubiales invites scrutiny on values and process

GENEVA (AP) — A reputation built over decades that European soccer body UEFA is the good guy compared to FIFA as a cartoon caricature villain is being tested in this tough season for off-field politics. The perception dates back at least 25 years. Then, UEFA president Lennart Johansson lost to Sepp Blatter in a FIFA leadership election where stories swirled of alleged payments to voters. UEFA values are being questioned on issues where FIFA has publicly stood firm: Russia and ousted Spanish soccer official Luis Rubiales. Former UEFA official Lars-Christer Olsson says UEFA is losing its reputation of standing for fair and consistent principles.

