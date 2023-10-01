‘PAW Patrol’ shows bark at box office while ‘The Creator’ and ‘Dumb Money’ disappoint

After several quiet weeks in movie theaters, four films entered wide release over the weekend. “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” came out the top dog, with $23 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. The performances of all four films – “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” “Saw X,” “The Creator” and “Dumb Money” – told a familiar story at the box office. What worked? Horror and animated franchises. What didn’t? Originality and comedy. “Saw X” managed to bounce back from a franchise low with an opening weekend of $18 million. “The Creator,” made for $80 million, debuted with a modest $14 million. The GameStop stock comedy “Dumb Money” disappointed with $3.5 million in nationwide expansion.

