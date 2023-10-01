Video shows bloodied Black man surrounded by officers during Florida traffic stop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in northeast Florida says it is investigating a traffic stop captured on video by a bystander showing a handcuffed Black man with swollen eyes and a bloody face sitting on the ground surrounded by officers outside a vehicle. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that force was used while taking Le’Keian Woods into custody on Friday, and the agency was conducting an administrative review of what happened to see if any policies were violated. The video shows at least three officers on top of Woods who is chest-down on grass. At one point, an officer appears to slam Woods’ heads into the ground.