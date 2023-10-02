One person is dead following an aggravated robbery, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is dead following an aggravated robbery in Northeast El Paso, according to El Paso Police.

Currently, Crimes Against Persons is investigating the scene.

Police responded to the 11100 block of Sean Haggerty Dr. before 12:30 a.m. Monday.

According to our ABC-7 crews, investigators seemed to be focus toward the back of the Wing Daddy's restaurant.

Police say a person matching the description of the robber was found dead outside the business.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.