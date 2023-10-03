45-year-old woman shot, killed in Las Cruces officer-involved shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A 45-year-old woman is dead following a shooting in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. Las Cruces Police and the Officer-involved Task Force are investigating.

Officials tell ABC-7 that a bicycle officer was riding near the 1300 block of Burley Court just before 5 AM when he came across a driver. The officer shot at least one round and struck the woman, who died soon after. Police are waiting to release her name.

The officer suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized. The department placed the officer on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

Investigators are unable to provide any details at this point. They are still trying to interview witnesses and process evidence.

"The Officer-involved Incident Task Force includes investigators from New Mexico State Police, the Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State University Police," a spokesperson explained. "The task force collects evidence, conducts interviews and is responsible for investigating the incident. Findings from the investigation are forwarded to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review."

ABC-7 will be at the 4 PM news conference hosted by the Las Cruces Police Department today. Look for complete team coverage.