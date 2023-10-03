Bike race happening in Silver City this weekend

SILVER CITY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Silver City will play host to three Gila Monster Fondo bike races this weekend!

Happening October 7, 2023, the Gran and Medio Fondos will start at 9 AM at Gila Hike & Bike, located at 103 East College Avenue. The Nano Fondo will start at 10 AM at the Buckhorn Saloon at 32 Main Street in Pinos Altos.

The Gran Fondo is 80 miles long, while the Medio Fondo is 60 miles long, and the Nano Fondo is 30 miles long.

Race organizers will provide riders with water, food, toilets, and extra tubes and inflation. They will throw an After-Ride Party at the Buckhorn Saloon from 4 to 6 PM, featuring more free food and drinks.

Riders can pick up their packets on Friday, October 6 from 3 to 7 PM at Gila Hike & Bike in Silver City. Late packet pick-up and registration will be available the morning of the race.

It costs $110 to enter the race. You can register online here.