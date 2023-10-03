Pope Francis open to blessings of some same-sex unions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Pope Francis on Monday signaled that some Catholic priests can bless same-sex unions, but only on a case-by-case basis, and not to be seen as equivalent to heterosexual wedding ceremonies.

The pope made it clear that these unions “do not convey a mistaken concept of marriage,” which he called the “indissoluble union between a man and a woman, naturally open to procreation.”

He also said he believes same-sex unions are “not morally acceptable from an objective point of view, and suggested they “should not necessarily become a norm.”

As recently as 2021, the Vatican said it could not condone same-sex unions because “God cannot bless sin.”

Though Vatican policy has not changed, Francis’ comments have been seen by some LGBTQ+ Catholics as progress.

ABC-7 has reached out to the local Catholic Diocese for comment, as well as the Rainbow Coalition of El Paso. We will update you on the news at 5 and 6.