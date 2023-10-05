Las Cruces Home Builders Association hosts forum for Mayoral candidates

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Home Builders Association on Thursday hosted a forum for candidates vying for mayor of Las Cruces.

The candidates; Eugenia Ortega, Alexander Fresquez, Eric Enriquez, Mike Tellez, Isabella Solis, and Kasandra Gandara all responded to questions about how they will prioritize construction-related issues during their potential mayoral term. Mariah J. Hernandez did not attend.

The candidates all said they agree that crime is a big issue in the city, and that it needs to be addressed promptly.

They also spoke about homelessness, and the need for shelters. As well as the need for policies making it easier for people to invest in the city.

Incumbent Mayor Ken Miyagishima is not running for a fifth four-year term.

Ortega, Solis, Tellez and Fresquez have previously run for mayor. Gandara has served the past eight years on the Las Cruces City Council.

Enriquez is a former Las Cruces assistant city manager and fire chief.