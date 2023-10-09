Truck smashes into Lower Valley store

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A truck smashed into the Family Dollar located at 8899 Alameda in the Lower Valley Monday morning.

KVIA

An ABC-7 crew at the scene captured images of the truck still partially inside of the store, which shows significant damage. The truck appears to have rammed through the front glass paneling.

El Paso Fire Department says no injuries have been reported.

This happened around 9:30 a.m. Emergency crews are still on scene.

ABC-7 is working to learn what led up to the crash.